News

Teens face attempted murder charges for 'brutal attack' on cop in Mossel Bay

The suspects will appear in court today; the constable is in a critical condition

By TIMESLIVE - 26 May 2025 - 12:58
One of the attackers was allegedly armed with an axe. Stock photo.
One of the attackers was allegedly armed with an axe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/talashow

Four teenagers were due to face attempted murder charges in court on Monday in connection with an attack that left an off-duty police constable in a critical condition in Mossel Bay.

The 30-year-old constable and his partner were walking on Dalindyebo Street in the Garden Route town in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was attacked by a group of men wielding an axe and sharp objects.

“They fled the scene after leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries to his neck and head. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility, where he remains in a critical condition,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.

“Investigations led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 16 and 19 on Sunday. The suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to make their first court appearance in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court later today.”

The motive for the attack is under investigation.

Provincial police management assigned police health and wellness practitioners to provide social-psychological support to the constable and his relatives. 

TimesLIVE

Teens arrested for 'robbing victims with imitation firearm' in Cape Town

Two teenagers are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday after being caught allegedly robbing people with an imitation ...
News
1 month ago

Three teens arrested for allegedly raping girl, 15, at party in Midrand

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Midrand on Sunday.
News
1 year ago

Three teens in group of zama zamas

Three teenagers are among 17 illegal miners who resurfaced from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, on Wednesday.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives