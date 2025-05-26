The regional court in Edenburg in the Free State has sentenced a 47-year-old pastor, Albert Tamasane, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Monday the case arose from a series of incidents that began when the victim, then 11, and her mother moved in with the accused and his wife, who also served as their church pastor in 2019.
During this time, the victim’s mother died, leaving the child orphaned.
“After her mother’s death, the victim remained in the care of the accused and his wife, where the abuse subsequently took place. It was at this time that the accused began raping the 11-year-old victim from March 2019 when his wife was working night shifts.”
These rape incidents continued until November 2019 when the victim informed the wife of the accused what was happening.
“The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested and charged with five counts of rape.”
Prosecutor Leon Ehlers argued that the accused demonstrated no remorse for his actions.
TimesLIVE
Pastor who raped 11-year-old girl sentenced to life imprisonment
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The regional court in Edenburg in the Free State has sentenced a 47-year-old pastor, Albert Tamasane, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Monday the case arose from a series of incidents that began when the victim, then 11, and her mother moved in with the accused and his wife, who also served as their church pastor in 2019.
During this time, the victim’s mother died, leaving the child orphaned.
“After her mother’s death, the victim remained in the care of the accused and his wife, where the abuse subsequently took place. It was at this time that the accused began raping the 11-year-old victim from March 2019 when his wife was working night shifts.”
These rape incidents continued until November 2019 when the victim informed the wife of the accused what was happening.
“The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested and charged with five counts of rape.”
Prosecutor Leon Ehlers argued that the accused demonstrated no remorse for his actions.
TimesLIVE
Hand over GBV culprits, murdered teenager’s family asks community
Abducted woman's messages after her rape lead to arrest
Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos