Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya earlier told the SABC: “Some of the intimidation also happened last month against other individuals. We have gathered information showing that the individual has been making these threats, not only to the three individuals in South Africa, but there are also two others, including the state president of another country which we will not be mentioning at this stage.”
He added the court would have to determine the mental status of the accused.
The case was postponed to June 2.
Meanwhile on Friday, Scebi Thabiso Nene, 37, was convicted and handed an effective five-year prison sentence by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for multiple contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act.
Nene unlawfully downloaded images of high-profile individuals, including Ramaphosa, a former police minister and his spouse and a former national police commissioner and superimposed their faces onto pornographic content that was subsequently distributed.
TimesLIVE
Man who 'threatened president, mayor and CEO' appears in Cape Town court
Image: 123RF/photodee
A man who allegedly made threats against the president, a mayor and a company CEO appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.
Phillip Sebelo Masango was arrested by the Hawks on Friday in Germiston on the East Rand. He faces charges of contravening the Cybercrimes Act and assault.
The threats were allegedly directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a company CEO.
The CEO allegedly received a threatening voice message on May 12.
“In the voice clip the suspect can be heard allegedly threatening to kill the president of South Africa. The complainant further alleged that the suspect sent her several other threatening messages, threatening her and her family as well as the executive mayor of Cape Town,” said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.
“The matter and information was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks' crime against the state (CATS) division for further investigation culminating in the arrest of the suspect in Gauteng.”
Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya earlier told the SABC: “Some of the intimidation also happened last month against other individuals. We have gathered information showing that the individual has been making these threats, not only to the three individuals in South Africa, but there are also two others, including the state president of another country which we will not be mentioning at this stage.”
He added the court would have to determine the mental status of the accused.
The case was postponed to June 2.
Meanwhile on Friday, Scebi Thabiso Nene, 37, was convicted and handed an effective five-year prison sentence by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for multiple contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act.
Nene unlawfully downloaded images of high-profile individuals, including Ramaphosa, a former police minister and his spouse and a former national police commissioner and superimposed their faces onto pornographic content that was subsequently distributed.
TimesLIVE
Suspect to appear in court for threats against president and Cape Town mayor
Nkandla rape suspect rearrested after seeking help from traditional healer
Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding
Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns bomb threat against Cape Town mosque
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos