Hand over GBV culprits, murdered teenager’s family asks community

By Mfundo Mkhize - 26 May 2025 - 11:08
Two teenagers were attacked in a KwaZulu-Natal community. One was murdered and the other is in hospital.
The family of KwaZulu-Natal teenager Xolile Mpanza, 17, who was found deceased in a sugar cane plantation near Dokodweni on the north coast, is calling on communities to help police arrest the culprits in her case and that of other femicide cases.

The teenager’s uncle, Jabulani Mpanza, spoke publicly after being visited by premier Thami Ntuli.

“It's tense. It's been difficult and we have barely been able to sleep after the grim discovery. This is something we would see happening to other people. I know no family deserves to be in such agony. This is painful,” said Mpanza.

He said the family had hoped for a bright future for the teenager.

Ntuli called on the community of Dokodweni to come forward with information which would help the investigation.

“Anyone who may have the information must share with the police on 08000 10111,” he said.

Ntuli said in another incident in the same area, it is reported two suspects raped a 17-year-old girl who has been admitted to hospital due to her injuries.

“The only way we can fight the scourge of gender-based violence is for us to stand up and work with the police.” 

