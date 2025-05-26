Bank to repossess luxury cars of advocate notorious for RAF defaults

In the Standard Bank matter, Mkhabela had wanted to set aside the 2023 default judgment through a rescission application he submitted, which was meant to be heard on Monday, but he and his legal representative failed to appear in court.
“We are going to take the cars. The warrant of execution will be made for the repossession by a sheriff and that means he must return the cars and pay the credit card and the loan. If he doesn't pay, we now have the power to access his bank accounts and take what he owes us. The same goes with the vehicles, we will sell them at an auction and if there is a shortfall, we will go back and attach more of his assets until the debt is settled,” the bank's legal representative, Shaun Jacobs, told Sowetan.
According to the draft order seen by Sowetan, which also cites his wife Fikile as a respondent, Mkhabela was approved for a credit card by the bank in October 2005 and in 2016, the bank financed the purchase of his Land Rover. In January 2016, he received a business loan and four months later, he entered into another car finance deal with the bank to buy the BWM convertible.
All these assets have been in arrears since 2022.
Mkhabela, however, challenged the default judgment, claiming it was erroneously and unfairly sought by the bank and that his business had taken a knock as a result of Covid-19. He also pleaded poverty, which resulted in him unable to pay his legal fees in the matter.
“The Covid-19 disaster had among other adverse economic effects socioeconomic circumstances, which include my personal situation,” he said.
The poverty claim is in contrast to the life of splurge that Mkhabela lived during the Covid-19 lockdown, in which thousands of rand were spent on expensive alcohol online. His bank account details, which were part of court records, revealed that over five months between November 2020 and April 2021, Mkhabela spent R51,813 in nine transactions buying bottles of wine from Wine of the Month Club using his credit card.
LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the process to disbar Mkhabela was still before the court and his trust account, which was taken over by the curator, was empty.
Letebele said the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund has received claims worth R4m from Mkhabela's nine clients for various amounts ranging from R130,000 to about R950,000.
“The payment of these clients is being considered by the Fund, which is the insurer of last resort on these matters,” said Letebele.
Reached for a comment on Thursday, Mkhabela said: "I was not aware of the matter and I don’t have anything to say to it."
Mkhabela's money problems
- In 2005, the bank gave Mkhabela a credit card facility of R171,900, which by June 2022 had an arrear amount of just over R4,000 and a balance of R73,400, resulting in debt enforcement.
- In 2016, Mkhabela entered into a R2.2m car finance deal for a Range Rover Sport with monthly repayments of R34,500 and a balloon payment of R480,000. The vehicle was in arrears of R69,000 by 2022, with a total balance of R385,000.
- In January 2019, he was awarded a R1m business loan with a R22,400 monthly repayment for 65 months. By June 2022, the loan was in arrears of R44,440 with a balance of more than R470,000.
- In May 2019, Mkhabela's R1.2m BMW convertible had monthly repayments of R27,434 and a balloon payment of R538,342.
Additional reporting Herman Moloi
The court has given Standard Bank the green light to repossess two luxury cars belonging to a Joburg lawyer who is also facing a litany of complaints for allegedly stealing from Road Accident Fund claimants.
The high court in Johannesburg last week gave the bank a go-ahead to collect Adv Arnold Mkhabela's BMW M850i Convertible valued at R1.2m and Land Rover Sport 5, which he had been in arrears for. Standard Bank financed the vehicles. The bank was also permitted to attach his assets, including his bank accounts, should he fail to pay back R470,000 that he owes for a business loan he received from the bank and a credit card, which has R73,000 arrears on it.
Mkhabela is also facing being struck off the roll after 74 complaints by his clients were lodged with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and more than 20 of which were for misappropriation of RAF funds totalling R8m. Others opened criminal cases for theft.
The LPC placed Mkhabela on suspension last year and is still awaiting the court's final decision.
Additional reporting Herman Moloi
