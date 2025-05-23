News

Woman in court for kidnapping of two infants from Eastern Cape hospital

By TIMESLIVE - 24 May 2025 - 10:01
The two kidnapped infants were found in a healthy condition on Wednesday. The infants are two and four days old. File image of the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
The two kidnapped infants were found in a healthy condition on Wednesday. The infants are two and four days old. File image of the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

An Eastern Cape woman, Sinovuyo Rabula, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Friday to face two counts of kidnapping after two newborn babies were allegedly taken from Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.

Rabula, 26, allegedly entered the hospital on Tuesday under false pretences of having abdominal pain, accessed the maternity ward without authorisation and removed the infants while posing as a new mother, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Both babies were recovered the next day and Rabula was arrested.

She is due to appear in court again on May 30 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Family of slain MUT lecturer comforted by convictions

The daughter of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer Chanlall Shan Dwarika says they have found a measure of comfort after two men were ...
News
2 days ago

How slain parents’ son (6) helped police catch killer Nkuna

An investigating officer has told the court of how a 6-year-old boy who witnessed his parents' murder assisted the police investigation, which ...
News
2 weeks ago

Convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna's trial resumes

The trial of convicted murderer Rassie Nkuna is expected to resume at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, after a month-long postponement.
News
2 weeks ago

Inside cops' rescue of 44 Ethiopians

Hungry, scared, naked and injured. This is the condition that 44 young Ethiopian men were found in when police discovered them locked inside a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hostel land sale anger costs two lives
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives