PODCAST | Trump vs Ramaphosa, Budget 3.0, Sebokeng’s R134m renovation and Mayfair crèche fire

Then the team unpack finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech. With a proposed R37.5bn in potential savings and controversial cuts to social services and education, the team questions whether these reforms are sustainable or just more political posturing.
In the quick takes, there’s a spotlight on Devon residents who’ve been living without electricity for more than five years, and the DA’s outrage over a R134m renovation to the vandalised Sebokeng testing centre.
The team also covers the devastating story of four toddlers who died in an unregistered Mayfair crèche fire, and the City of Johannesburg’s 17-year legal battle over Diepkloof Hostel.
