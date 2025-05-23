SA has seen a worrying rise in sexual offences, commercial crime and illegal firearm possession in the last quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, according to police minister Senzo Mchunu.
SowetanLIVE
‘Worrying’ rise in sex offences, commercial crime and illegal firearms, says Mchunu
In the last quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, sexual offences alone climbed to 13,452 cases, with rape up 0.3% to 10,688 and contact sexual offences up sharply by 21%
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
SA has seen a worrying rise in sexual offences, commercial crime and illegal firearm possession in the last quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, according to police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Sexual offences climbed to 13,452 cases. Rape increased by 0.3% to 10,688 and contact sexual offences rose sharply by 21%.
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal contributed the most to this total, accounting for nearly 40% combined. Alarmingly, 80 rape cases occurred at educational facilities, including day cares, schools, special schools and tertiary institutions.
Commercial crime also surged by 4.7%, totalling 35,374 cases, with Gauteng and the Western Cape recording the highest numbers. Meanwhile, cases involving illegal possession of firearms and ammunition rose by 2.7% to 3,919.
“These are deeply concerning trends that demand urgent intervention,” Mchunu said.
While the national murder rate declined, the Northern Cape saw a 1.4% increase, contributing 2% of the total 5,727 cases. Six murders occurred in schools. Firearms and knives remain the most common weapons used in these crimes.
Mchunu welcomed some progress, noting that 13 of the 30 worst police stations for murder recorded lower counts, and two reported no murders.
“We will continue to intensify our efforts to reduce the overall murder rate,” he said.
Police also reported the deaths of 22 officers during the quarter — six on duty and 16 off duty, with 10 from Gauteng.
On the positive side, shoplifting fell by 21.2%, dropping from 12,395 to 9,769 cases. Robberies at non-residential properties and truck hijackings also declined.
Mchunu said police this week successfully recovered stolen livestock worth millions — including 231 cattle, 81 sheep and 78 goats — in areas such as Qumbu, Matatiele, Maclear (officially Nqanqarhu), and Tsolo in the Eastern Cape. The minister highlighted stock theft as a priority crime.
On farm attacks, Mchunu refuted claims of a “white genocide” in SA.
“We do not categorise crime by race. But when such claims are made, we must clarify the facts.”
He confirmed six farm-related murders during the quarter: two black farm owners, two farm workers, one manager, and one white farm dweller.
