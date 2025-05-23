News

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Senzo Mchunu releases latest crime stats

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2025 - 10:21

Courtesy of SABC

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is on Friday releasing the latest crime stats from January to March this year.

Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
2 days ago

Police offer R150,000 for the arrest of lawyer's killers

North West police are offering R150,000 for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of ...
1 day ago

Two newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital

The Gqeberha police family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating two cases of kidnapping after the abduction of two ...
2 days ago

Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative

A Limpopo radio personality is in custody after his arrest on a charge of sexually assaulting a six-year-old relative.
2 days ago

'Why I quit my corporate job to become a cop'

When Colonel Nontando Ndzotyana quit her corporate job to become a police officer, it was because she wanted to learn the intricacies of crime ...
3 days ago

Hostel land sale anger costs two lives
