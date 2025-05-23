In an effort to revitalise its decaying infrastructure, the City of Tshwane is inviting residents to weigh in on the future of derelict, hijacked and abandoned buildings.
Among the derelict buildings that the city is focusing on is the dilapidated HB Philip Building, which it wants to lease out for residential development.
It is among 32 buildings that the city has identified.
HB Philip has not been hijacked, but has been extensively vandalised. The roof has collapsed, the elevator has been stripped and various elements of the structure have been damaged or removed.
MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi said the city wanted the dilapidated building to be leased out for mixed-use development.
“It could be residential, we can look at student accommodation, but we must get permission from the residents. This public participation is to get permission from residents whether the municipality can proceed to do a lease for residential development for 50 years,” she said.
The city is inviting residents and interested parties to public meetings scheduled for Thursday and June 3.
Tshwane residents invited to weigh in on future of abandoned buildings
City has identified 32 derelict properties
Image: Supplied
According to a public notice, the proposal to lease out the building for residential development for 50 years was primarily due to the high scale investment needed for the refurbishment of the property.
The release shall be done through a competitive bidding process. The proposed lease will create some economic opportunities for the city and the community at large.
Morodi said after public participation, a report will then be sent to the council.
The building will then be advertised.
“They will own the building and they will be able to pay the city every month and after 50 years the building will be transferred back to us as the city.”
Morodi said this was the best way to generate revenue.
“At the moment, we don't have the money to rebuild ourselves, but there are people who are interested, so it is a win-win situation for us.
“Every month for the next 50 years, we will be getting paid. The tenants will also be using our water and electricity, so we can generate money for the long term, unlike just a once-off, so that is the strategy that we want.”
The city will focus on hijacked buildings in phase two of the initiative.
Morodi said so far, the city has obtained court orders to evict occupants in some of the hijacked buildings and was finding an alternative for accommodation.
