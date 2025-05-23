Police minister Mchunu rejects Trump’s ‘white genocide’ claim

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has firmly rejected claims of a so-called “white genocide” in SA, referencing a controversial statement made by US President Donald Trump during talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.
“We have respect for the US as a country and for President Trump, but we have no respect for this genocide story,” said Mchunu.
Mchunu was delivering the fourth quarter crime statistics for the previous financial year on Friday morning when he said the emotive image of white crosses lining a dirt road between Newcastle and Normandien in KwaZulu-Natal, often cited as evidence of targeted killings of white farmers, are from a 2020 incident.
“The crosses stem from a tragic 2020 incident involving Mr G Rafferty and Mrs VL Rafferty, who were murdered on a Hanover farm,” Mchunu said.
“This sparked a strong reaction from the local farming community, but it must be clear: the crosses are not graves, they symbolise farm attacks over the years.”
Mchunu confirmed that three suspects were arrested and sentenced for the Rafferty murders, and they are now serving time.
He further stressed that levels of crime in the country were high.
“We are very concerned. But we commend and encourage police members to fight on harder [and] we will win. We are adjusting and intensifying our methods of fighting crime and adapting to the new trends and threats out there.”
