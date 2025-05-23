News

Sibanye working to rescue 289 trapped in gold mine after shaft accident

By Felix Njini and Phathu Luvhenga - 23 May 2025 - 10:29
Kloof mine belongs to Sibanye-Stillwater.
Image: Sibanye Mines/ File photo

Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday rescue efforts are under way for 289 mineworkers trapped underground at its Kloof gold mine near Carletonville, Johannesburg.

“We confirm we had an incident at Kloof 7 shaft and are making safe and shaft exam procedures, whereafter we will hoist the employees to the surface,” a spokesperson for Sibanye told Reuters.

All workers are safe and accounted for and the company was providing them with food. “We expect the situation to be resolved by about midday today [Friday],” the spokesperson said.

The National Union of Mineworkers said the accident had taken place at about 10pm on Thursday.

“They have been underground for almost 20 hours,” union spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told TimesLIVE on Friday morning, saying they did not have confirmation that the trapped miners had access to food and water.

The Daily Maverick reported the door of a conveyance used to haul the ore to the surface opened, resulting in spilt debris damaging the shaft. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story

Reuters and TimesLIVE

