Medical aid mastery means getting the cover you need.

Just like groceries and fuel prices go up, healthcare costs are seeing an increase each year.
In describing how they operate, Hugo van Zyl, principal officer of Umvuzo Health, said medical schemes work like a community savings pot in which money paid in by the members is used to cover their medical needs.
“If there’s extra, it’s kept as reserves for future claims. On average, a well-managed scheme might raise premiums by about 7% a year to stay sustainable. If there’s higher usage, new treatments or financial pressure, the increase can be higher,” said Van Zyl.
He listed five key factors that influenced premium increases:
- The number of people on the medical aid and their health needs.
- How often people use medical services — and for what.
- Rising costs of healthcare, medication and technology.
- Upgrades to benefits.
- General inflation and even exchange rate fluctuations.
While South Africans grapple with the cost of living, Van Zyl offered some tips on how to navigate the tough financial times while maintaining medical aid cover.
- It’s important to use your medical aid benefits wisely — treat it like your own money.
- Ask for generic medication — it works the same as the brand-name version but costs a lot less. This is key whether you’re on a medical aid or paying out of your own pocket.
- Stay healthy — living a healthy lifestyle plays a big role in keeping you well and reducing your risk of developing chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease. Eating well, exercising regularly and managing stress can help you avoid costly medical bills in the future.
“Being smart about how you use your cover and taking care of your health not only stretches your benefits, it also helps keep contributions stable for everyone in the long run,” said Van Zyl.
Though consumers may be feeling the economic crunch, it is still important to stay covered.
“We all have different risk profiles. Young people rarely need medical treatment and, as a result, they often choose not to join a medical aid when given the chance.
“Older people, on the other hand, tend to use medical services more frequently and will sometimes sacrifice both luxuries and essentials just to keep up with their medical aid contributions. The reality is, we never know what could happen, or when, and to manage that uncertainty many choose to belong to a medical scheme,” said Van Zyl.
Medical aid mastery means getting the cover you need
Hugo van Zyl is principal officer of Umvuzo Health, a restricted medical scheme that's been meeting the real needs of workers and their families for 21 years
Image: 123RF
He cautioned people over the age of 35 who did not have medical aid cover.
“If you only join a medical scheme later in life (after age 35), you may be charged a late joiner penalty — extra costs for not joining earlier. This is to encourage people to join while they’re still healthy, so the risk is shared fairly across everyone,” he said.
When a full medical scheme is out of reach for consumers, some people turn to health insurance products.
“These might look similar, but they work differently. Medical schemes are legally required to cover certain treatments in full — called prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs). These include emergency care, 271 specific diagnoses, and 27 chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.
“Health insurance, on the other hand, pays a fixed amount — which might not always be enough to cover real costs. It is better than nothing, but it doesn’t offer the same peace of mind as medical aid,” said Van Zyl.
Umvuzo Health is a restricted medical scheme — open to people working in specific industries like mining, manufacturing, transport and more.
“This allows us to offer tailored, affordable health plans that meet the real needs of workers and their families. We’re proud to be celebrating 21 years in July 2025. Over the past two decades, we’ve supported thousands of members with access to reliable, quality healthcare,” said Van Zyl.
Even though membership is limited to certain sectors, Umvuzo Health also runs community-based health initiatives — including wellness festivals, sports tournaments and educational campaigns that are open to everyone.
