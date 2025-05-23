Police minister Senzo Mchunu says his department has reviewed its organigram and will increase police visibility, establish more laboratories for forensic services, build new police stations and refurbish existing ones to respond to crime in SA.
Mchunu made these promises on Friday while presenting the fourth-quarter crime stats, which show a rise in sexual offences, commercial crime and illegal firearm possession.
“All legislative processes have been undertaken, inclusive of engagements in the Safety & Security Sectoral Bargaining Council. The division will lead visible policing and operational response services,” he said, adding that the appointment of the divisional commissioner was under way.
Mchunu said 5,500 trainees at various SAPS academies would graduate in August and November.
He said the department would also be entering a memorandum of understanding with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for the use of its facility to assist with the backlog in forensic services in Gauteng and establish a lab in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said improving forensic services was identified as an enabler in fighting crime.
“Other enablers we will be implementing are the adoption and improvement of technology to enhance detection, response, analysis, [while] strengthening crime intelligence, [and] capacitating and upskilling detectives and [improving the] general environment our police operate in,” Mchunu said.
SowetanLIVE
Mchunu pledges big changes for a better SAPS
Minister promises greater police visibility, more forensic crime labs and new or refurbished police stations to fight SA’s high crime rate
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says his department has reviewed its organigram and will increase police visibility, establish more laboratories for forensic services, build new police stations and refurbish existing ones to respond to crime in SA.
Mchunu made these promises on Friday while presenting the fourth-quarter crime stats, which show a rise in sexual offences, commercial crime and illegal firearm possession.
“All legislative processes have been undertaken, inclusive of engagements in the Safety & Security Sectoral Bargaining Council. The division will lead visible policing and operational response services,” he said, adding that the appointment of the divisional commissioner was under way.
Mchunu said 5,500 trainees at various SAPS academies would graduate in August and November.
He said the department would also be entering a memorandum of understanding with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for the use of its facility to assist with the backlog in forensic services in Gauteng and establish a lab in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said improving forensic services was identified as an enabler in fighting crime.
“Other enablers we will be implementing are the adoption and improvement of technology to enhance detection, response, analysis, [while] strengthening crime intelligence, [and] capacitating and upskilling detectives and [improving the] general environment our police operate in,” Mchunu said.
SowetanLIVE
'Why I quit my corporate job to become a cop'
‘Worrying’ rise in sex offences, commercial crime and illegal firearms, says Mchunu
Police recover 12 vehicles during cross-border theft blitz
Cops find 10 AK-47's, nine pistols after Meyerton shooting
WATCH | Police minister Senzo Mchunu releases latest crime stats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos