Former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi, who was arrested over a R1bn housing tender fraud case, is a free man after the case was withdrawn in court on Friday.
“I thank my 84-year-old mother, my ancestors, my partner, my entire family and friends for their unwavering support,” he said afterwards on X. “I maintain my innocence.”
Booi, who said he is now a farmer in the Eastern Cape, was arrested in September and granted R250,000 bail.
In January, lawyers for the ex-DA councillor and his co-accused complained that delays in the investigation had prejudiced them.
TimesLIVE
Case withdrawn against Cape politician Malusi Booi
Image: Philani Nombembe
TimesLIVE
