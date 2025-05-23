News

Case withdrawn against Cape politician Malusi Booi

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2025 - 15:12
Malusi Booi, former DA human settlements MMC in Cape Town.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi, who was arrested over a R1bn housing tender fraud case, is a free man after the case was withdrawn in court on Friday.

“I thank my 84-year-old mother, my ancestors, my partner, my entire family and friends for their unwavering support,” he said afterwards on X. I maintain my innocence.”

Booi, who said he is now a farmer in the Eastern Cape, was arrested in September and granted R250,000 bail. 

In January, lawyers for the ex-DA councillor and his co-accused complained that delays in the investigation had prejudiced them.

TimesLIVE

