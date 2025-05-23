The Gauteng department of health has intensified its crackdown on unsafe food practices. In 2024, it conducted more than 389,000 inspections of formal and informal food outlets, resulting in 9,536 prohibition notices and 4,911 fines for noncompliance.
30 children dead: Gauteng's alarming rise in foodborne illnesses sparks call to action
The Gauteng health department says it is tightening the screws on food safety compliance after a spike in foodborne illnesses.
Addressing a webinar on food and chemical safety, acting COO Dr Mkhulu Selepe said more than 700 cases of foodborne illnesses were recorded in the province last year, claiming the lives of 30 children.
“This is a serious concern,” said Selepe. “It highlights the crucial role that each of us have to play to promote awareness and protect our families and communities.”
He described food safety as a “shared commitment” that “extends beyond government to each of us as individuals and community members”.
He stressed the importance of proper food handling, storage and hygiene.
“We must work together to create a culture that protects our communities and, most importantly, our children,” he said.
