Amajita star Lazola Maku, 17, received a hero's welcome at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand on Wednesday. Maku was part of the SA Under-20 football team that won the Afcon in Egypt on Sunday.
Driven in through a guard of honour, hundreds of Maku's schoolmates and teachers screamed in jubilation as they recognised his achievement. “Welcome back Lazola we are proud of you,” read one placard. Pictures of Maku in the colours of the national team playing in Egypt were posted around the school's walls. The school honoured Maku with a signed school's soccer shirt with his favourite number, 15.
The midfielder played an integral part in Raymond Mdaka's team, playing 90 minutes in all the games and winning a Man of the Match award against Zambia. Maku, originally from Cape Town, plays for Supersport United's youth team.
Maku said he was overwhelmed by the support he has received from his school since he was chosen for the squad to play in Egypt.
“Since day one, when I was selected, the school has supported me. Even when I was in Egypt, they kept on supporting me with messages of well wishes. The support I have been receiving from the school and the principal has been encouraging,” he said.
WATCH | School celebrates U-20 star Maku after Afcon success
Image: Thulani Mbele
The school's principal, Alex Tau, said he hopes that pupils would be encouraged to reach for their dreams. “We are really proud of Lazola as a school. This is a great moment for the school, it is also an inspiration to other kids as well. It indicates that if you commit yourself, sports can take you far,” he said.
His teacher, Nonhlakanipho Buthelezi, said Maku deserves all the accolades he is receiving because he is a disciplined pupil and that shows in his football as well. “He is a committed learner, very shy, but he is also disciplined in such a way that he can balance his school work and his soccer. I'm happy as his teacher. As a class, we are also going to celebrate him,” she said.
Maku thanked his schoolmates who adorned him with screams and selfies before he went to write his English exam.
