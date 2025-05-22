Police have recovered 12 vehicles, including seven Toyota Corolla Cross, two Toyota Hilux, a Nissan Navara and a Ford Ranger, which were either stolen or hijacked in Gauteng.
Two of the Toyotas were stolen in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, and Brooklyn in Pretoria, and were recovered in Bergview and Polokwane.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said of the 12 vehicles recovered, six were equipped with tracker devices. Other vehicles were intercepted near the Beitbridge border post, Mokopane, and Witbank in Mpumalanga.
Police recover 12 vehicles during cross-border theft blitz
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Police have recovered 12 vehicles, including seven Toyota Corolla Cross, two Toyota Hilux, a Nissan Navara and a Ford Ranger, which were either stolen or hijacked in Gauteng.
Two of the Toyotas were stolen in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, and Brooklyn in Pretoria, and were recovered in Bergview and Polokwane.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said of the 12 vehicles recovered, six were equipped with tracker devices. Other vehicles were intercepted near the Beitbridge border post, Mokopane, and Witbank in Mpumalanga.
Mashaba said the recoveries were part of a larger operation conducted last week in their fight against cross-border vehicle theft and smuggling operations.
Mashaba said one of the Toyotas was reported stolen in January and was found during a routine operation on Wednesday night at Bergview in Musina.
"When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated. After a brief pursuit, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into nearby bushes. The suspect evaded arrest."
Officers are still searching for the suspect.
In a second operation, officers intercepted a Toyota Rav4 at around 8pm near Shell Ultra City in Polokwane on the N1 highway.
"The vehicle had been reported stolen in Brooklyn over the weekend. A 43-year-old male foreign national was arrested at the scene," he said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.
"The operations led to the arrest of six suspects in total. All vehicles and suspects have been processed according to proper procedures."
SowetanLIVE
Body of missing EC man found at Gauteng mortuary
Suspect in journo killing had his parole revoked twice
Cops swoop on property linked to 'hijacking syndicate' in Cape Town
Pastor appears in court after lying to the police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos