KwaZulu-Natal police have rearrested a rape suspect who escaped from custody on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 28-year-old was arrested by Mariannhill police in connection with several rapes he allegedly committed in the Bizmali area near Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“The suspect was to be transported to a correctional facility when he complained of an asthma attack and fainted,” said Netshiunda. While police were assisting him he escaped and ran into the darkness.
Netshiunda said a manhunt resulted in the man being located at an Umbilo hostel on Thursday morning.
He said the man is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of escaping lawful custody.
He will then be transferred to Ekhombe where he will face several cases of rape in which he allegedly targeted pupils living in school cottages near Nkandla.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli commended the community for unifying against gender-based violence by playing a decisive role in police tracking down and apprehending the rape suspect.
Ntuli is expected to visit the Mariannhill police station with provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkwanazi on Friday where a criminal case will be opened against the brother of the Bizimali suspect, who has allegedly been threatening key witnesses involved in the case.
“We are taking a firm stance. Intimidating witnesses is a direct attack on justice, and we will act decisively to protect those who come forward,” said Ntuli.
He commended police for their swift action in re-arresting the suspect who reportedly approached a traditional healer seeking intervention in his case. The traditional healer, suspecting foul play, alerted the police.
“The collaboration between communities and law enforcement remains vital. I applaud the traditional healer for acting decisively and thank the SAPS for responding swiftly.”
Nkandla rape suspect rearrested after seeking help from traditional healer
Image: SAPS
