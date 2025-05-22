From June 4, the general fuel levy will increase by 16c per litre for petrol and 15c per litre for diesel.
This means that from next month, the cost of logistics – 85% of which runs by road freight – will become more expensive.
He said the National Treasury was “finding” R4bn towards the R75bn shortfall from the previous iteration of the budget.
“However, this underscores that Treasury would rather tax citizens than cut the wasteful expenditure that has brought the country to where it is,” he said.
“Transport will become more expensive, consumers will pay more, and the adage that the government can keep increasing taxes and levies to fund its uncontrolled spending remains true,” he said.
“The consumer will pay more, transport through SA will become more expensive, global supply chains will re-evaluate their routes and you and I will dig deeper into our pockets for goods and services and transport to work while the government has 'found' a way to fund its salary and wage increases, as well as all the other vanity programmes it constantly runs.
During his speech, Godongwana said the country was in a “difficult environment” where it remained vital to take action to increase revenue, protect front-line services and expand infrastructure investments.
Fuel levy increase will impact consumers directly – Freight industry body
The Road Freight Association (RFA) says the proposed increase in fuel levy will have a direct impact on consumers as transporters cannot absorb increases without detrimental effects on their business sustainability.
“This is not a good decision, neither in the medium nor long term,” RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said.
On Wednesday afternoon, finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his budget, increasing the fuel levy, which had remained unchanged for three years.
During his speech, Godongwana said the country was in a “difficult environment” where it remained vital to take action to increase revenue, protect front-line services and expand infrastructure investments.
