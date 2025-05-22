Five elephant families move to a new home will help regenerate park ecosystem

"We have ticked every box and can happily say it was a successful operation."
This is according to Anban Padayachee, a conservation manager for South African National Parks (SANParks) after they translocated 42 elephants from Addo Elephant National Park to the Kabouga section of the park in the Eastern Cape.
The translocation process, which took four days, began long before the announcement of reintroducing elephants to the Kabouga area, 50km away, which has not had elephants for more than a century.
"Before we could even think about moving the elephants, we had to secure the section [where the elephants would be relocated]", said Padayachee. "So we erected a 90km fence, which took a year and a half to construct. We had to get our scientists to evaluate the quantity and quality of the vegetation [to ensure it could support the new elephant population].
"We decided to start conservatively by reintroducing 42 elephants. Also, later this year, the fence between this section and the Darlington section [of the park] will be removed. The elephants from the Darlington section will move into this area as well," said Padayachee, who's been at the park for more than 23 years.
"We do this to prevent further future damage to an area, and to expand the range of the elephants and their ecosystem benefits."
The 42 elephants consist of five family groups, he said. The largest is two groups of nine, with the oldest elephant being a 52-year-old female. The youngest, a male, now called Kabuka, is between two to four months.
The idea and the concept of relocating the elephants started many years ago with the expansion of the park, Padayachee said, adding that the Kabouga area of the park. was the ideal habitat for elephants because it had ample fresh water.
Dr Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the American Humane Society said they were proud to support the restoration project and to help ensure the elephants have the space they need to thrive.
“This effort will reactivate the natural systems that elephants help sustain, as each step of this process is managed with precision and care, prioritising the welfare of the elephants and the delicate ecosystem at every stage," said Ganzert.
The relocation of the elephants will transform the physical landscape of their new home and also reshape the future of wildlife conservation in South Africa, said Padayachee.
The elephants, he said, are what scientists call “ecosystem engineers” meaning that they transform and adapt the habitat. "They open up thick areas and allow access for other animals. They also help animals gain access to water.”
This ecological shift means the relocated elephants will positively affect their new environment, creating space for diverse species and improving the overall health of the ecosystem.
However, the move carries more than just environmental significance. It also aligns with SANParks’ 2040 vision, which Padayachee says is steering away from the traditional “fortress-based conservation” model "to a more community-inclusive model. We now speak of ‘mega living landscape', and this translocation will bring social and economic benefits to the communities living closest to the park.”
The long-term goal, he said, is to ensure that conservation is no longer seen as separate from human development. Instead, it becomes a shared responsibility and opportunity between protected areas and the people who live alongside them.
