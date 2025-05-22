News

Crash near Durban's Spaghetti Junction results in N3 closure

By Mfundo Mkhize - 22 May 2025 - 09:48
A crash near the EB Cloete interchange, also known as the Spaghetti Junction, has led to the closure of the N3.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A crash resulted in the N3 Durban-bound near the Spaghetti Junction outside the city being closed on Thursday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were alerted just after 6.15am.

“Paramedics faced challenges reaching the scene and had to go counter flow from the Sherwood off-ramp to gain access to the accident scene,” said Jamieson.

When they got to the scene, they found two cars obstructing the roadway.

“One vehicle had come to rest on its roof.

“Three patients are being attended to by ALS paramedics before they will be transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they require,”said Jamieson.

He said the roadway should be reopened shortly as the necessary authorities were in attendance and were towing the vehicles to the side of the road.

“At this stage, events leading up to the collision are unknown, but all necessary authorities are on the scene.”

TimesLIVE

