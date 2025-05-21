When 21-year-old Peterson Sebati heard on a radio interview about the rising threat of illegal dumping in communities, he sprang into action and decided to be part of the solution.
The unemployed resident of Promosa in Potchefstroom decided that he could no longer sit by and watch his neighbourhood decay and started the fight against illegal dumping by getting his hands and feet dirty.
“I grabbed my equipment and went to a site next to the municipal office and when I got there, some were asking me what I was doing there. After about 30 minutes of working, that is when they joined me and we cleaned the whole place,” he said.
Sebati said it all started on a sunny Friday in February when a smelly dumping site caught his attention as he was about to catch a taxi to town.
“As soon as I got into the taxi, I listened to the radio and a lady from Potchefstroom called the presenter to talk on how Potchefstroom is decaying and how painful it was to see this happening.
“From that moment [hearing the interview], I was battling with myself. I asked myself what needs to be done and by who,” he said.
By Monday morning, Sebati had made up his mind. He took R200 from his allowance, bought gloves and refuse bags and got to work.
So far, about 10 of Sebati's peers have offered a helping hand as well as the community, which is donating money and equipment to them.
Despite their hard work, some people are still not taking care of the environment and Sebati said he was disappointed to learn that people had begun dumping again on one of the sites they have cleared.
WATCH | Youngster gets his hands dirty to fight illegal dumping
Sebati, friends clean up their neighbourhood
Image: SUPPLIED
"On Monday, we went to clean again because people had already started dumping again. It is disappointing that our people don't appreciate our work, but again, the municipality is to be blamed for the mushrooming of these sites. We have taken a decision that we will plant a tree in the place that we have cleared so that it results in people being discouraged to dump," he said.
“On Monday, we went to clean again because people had already started dumping again. It is disappointing that our people don't appreciate our work, but again, the municipality is to be blamed for the mushrooming of these sites. We have taken a decision that we will plant a tree in the place that we have cleared so that it results in people being discouraged to dump,” he said.
Sebati said that illegal dumping does not just make a place less appealing but also costs residents their health.
“Different things are dumped here and this might affect people's respiratory system, especially the young and the old ones, which might lead them to be admitted to hospitals due to poor hygiene or diagnosed with TB,” he said.
