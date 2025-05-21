Briefing journalists ahead of the tabling of the Budget on Wednesday morning, Godongwana said there have been informal discussions between the South African government and the US Trump administration which have continued even into Tuesday.
“There is a South African dimension which has two issues. The first is the trade component. The second is the political consideration, whether it is expropriation, whether Starlink is being discriminated against. But from a trade perspective, South Africa has been engaged like all other countries.”
An allocation of about a billion is proposed to cover the losses from the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, which was discontinued by the Trump administration earlier this year.
Godongwana said SA was highly exposed to external volatility with the rapid intensification of trade tensions and elevated policy uncertainty are weighing on the global outlook. The minister tabled the budget as Ramaphosa met with Trump in Washington.
“In recent months, the announcement of large tariffs by the United States, followed by a partial [or] temporary suspension of these measures, has triggered severe volatility in global markets, trade and growth projections.”
He said as of April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects global growth will fall from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.8% in 2025, recovering to only 3% in 2026. The economy of the United States is estimated to grow by 1.8% in 2025 and is forecast to grow 1.7% in 2026 and 2% in 2027.
“Growth in advanced economies is expected to slow to 1.4% in 2025, dragged down by a weaker outlook for the United States. Growth in emerging markets and developing economies is expected to slow from 4.3% in 2024 to 3.7% in 2025, with the largest downward revisions for countries hardest hit by recent US trade actions – particularly China and Mexico.”
Volatile external environment, Trump's large tariffs impacted 2025 budget – Godongwana
Image: Nic Bothma
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana admits in the latest iteration of his 2025 budget that SA is exposed to a volatile external environment as a result of trade tensions and large tariffs announced by the US administration of President Donald Trump.
He tabled a budget on Wednesday for a historic third time in a calendar year.
Upon tabling the Budget in a joint sitting at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Godongwana tipped his hat to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on an official visit to Trump in Washington .
“Global trade is projected at 1.7% in 2025, which is also lower than the January estimate. At the same time, inflation expectations are now above central bank targets in many advanced and emerging market economies. And new trade barriers may raise inflation and prolong the cycle of higher interest rates.”
