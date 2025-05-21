The Gqeberha police family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit is investigating two cases of kidnapping after the abduction of two newborn boys from the maternity ward at Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday evening.
Two newborn babies kidnapped from Gqeberha hospital
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
The Gqeberha police family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit is investigating two cases of kidnapping after the abduction of two newborn boys from the maternity ward at Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday evening.
Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the mother of one infant left her baby in the premature unit of the maternity ward after breastfeeding just before 7pm. When she returned at about 8.30pm to feed the child again she discovered he was missing.
A second mother later arrived and found her baby was also missing from the ward.
The first infant is four days old, while the second is two days old.
“The FCS unit urgently appeals to the community for assistance. Anyone with information about individuals in possession of two infants under suspicious circumstances is urged to contact Col Biko at 076-129-2948, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or their nearest police station. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
There are two suspects, according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
He told AlgoaFM that a security guard stationed in the maternity building tried to stop two women when they attempted to access the ward carrying a bag. One managed to evade the guard and gained access to the nursery.
CCTV footage showed one of the women leaving the premises using a different exit door, with the same bag.
