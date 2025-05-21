The Quick Interview | Lebeya happy with his legacy at the Hawks

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya prepares to step down as head of the Hawks at the end of May after being at the helm since 2018. Speaking to Sowetan, Lebeya reflects on the crime-busting unit’s achievements says that under his leadership, the Hawks intensified their efforts to tackle serious organised crime, commercial crimes and corruption.
Sowetan: Sowetan: What has been the highlight of your time heading the Hawks and the lessons you carry with you?
Lebeya: I am comfortable to say that from where I found the Hawks up to where I am leaving it, it is better than how I found it. The layer that I am leaving is of committed individuals
Sowetan Gauteng continues to lead in arrests and convictions, as well as in the number of serious organised crimes recorded. What are the underlying factors driving this trend and what targeted interventions are in place to address this persistent threat in the province?
Lebeya: Gauteng is the most populated [province], which means that several economic activities are happening here as compared to other provinces. When it comes to organised crime, it is solely to make a profit; hence, target points are where the economy seems to be better off and where individuals can hide themselves after committing a crime. What is helping us combat the problem is that we have committed members.
Sowetan: Statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year indicate that 26% of individuals arrested for organised crime are foreign nationals. Is this figure cause for concern and does it represent an increase from the previous quarter?
Lebeya: The figure is not worrisome, but it's still high. The figures in the second and third quarters were 68% and 59%, respectively, which was worrisome. At the time, we may not have wanted to talk on this as there was the issue of spaza shops, as we thought some might insinuate that spaza shops' problems are caused by foreign nationals when it is everybody.
Sowetan: Only one conviction has been secured out of 69 arrests related to the July 2021 unrest. What are the main obstacles impeding these prosecutions, and what timeline can the public expect for further outcomes?
Lebeya: Delays with the court as some matters have not been finalised. We are in 2025, but some of the matters have already been postponed to December 2027. We are making sure we are not losing these cases.
Sowetan: In light of recent arrests of senior officers within the Hawks for corruption and misconduct, what internal reforms or oversight mechanisms are being introduced to restore institutional integrity and public confidence?
Lebeya: We have put disciplinary mechanisms in place and don't wait for court decisions.
Sowetan: How do the Hawks intend to manage cases involving high-profile political and legal figures to ensure both political impartiality and public accountability?
Lebeya: Ours is to systematically search for the truth and table it before the prosecutors.
Sowetan: What next for the lieutenant-general beyond heading the Hawks?
Lebeya: I'm here to serve wherever the South African government needs me.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Lebeya happy with his legacy at the Hawks
Image: OJ Koloti
