The South African Weather Service (Saws) has confirmed light snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, particularly in the extreme northeastern regions of the province.
While snow sightings have been limited so far, Saws forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said conditions remain bitterly cold in these areas, and further snowfall is expected later on Wednesday, especially over the Drakensberg mountains and into Lesotho.
Light snow has already been observed in parts of the Lesotho mountains.
“Though there have been some observations of light snow, we're still expecting disruptive snow over those areas, around into the high-lying areas of Lesotho, covering the Drakensberg mountains,” he said.
According to Thobela, the primary concern remains not only the snow but also the damaging and destructive winds expected along the Eastern Cape’s coastline and adjacent interior.
“It's mainly disruptive and damaging winds that are expected. Destructive waves are expected along the western, south and east coasts.”
Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds
Image: Supplied
“From Alexander Bay to the north of Richards Bay, we expect destructive waves. Damaging winds are blowing mainly over the interior of the Eastern Cape into parts of the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape,” he said.
Rain is also on the radar, with isolated to scattered showers expected along the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and into the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal. A 60% chance of rain has been forecast for most of the northeastern Eastern Cape and parts of Lesotho, where more light snow may still fall during the afternoon.
Looking ahead to Thursday, he said a 30% chance of showers and rain remains mainly along the east coast — from the Eastern Cape into KwaZulu-Natal. Coastal conditions will remain rough, with high seas and disruptive waves expected to continue from Cape Agulhas through to Richards Bay.
“We're expecting waves or high seas and rough seas over those areas due to some windy conditions for Thursday. No precipitation is expected for the interior tomorrow, where it will still be cold. Cool temperatures will start to develop, especially over the northeastern provinces, covering Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West into parts of Limpopo into the weekend.”
TimesLIVE
