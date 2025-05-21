News

Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2025 - 08:01
A Limpopo radio DJ has been remanded in custody over the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old relative.
A Limpopo radio DJ has been remanded in custody over the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old relative.
Image: Andrey Dyachenko

A Limpopo radio personality is in custody after his arrest on a charge of sexually assaulting a six-year-old relative.

The child was in the care of her grandmother when she was allegedly molested by the 34-year-old, who works as a DJ at a radio station, on May 12, said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

"The girl's mother, who was in Pretoria at the time, was notified by the child's grandmother that the minor was unwell. On returning home immediately, she learned that the child had been taken to hospital, where medical examination allegedly confirmed sexual assault," he said.

"During subsequent interviews, the child disclosed the suspect had shown inappropriate material before committing the alleged assault."

He was arrested on Monday after an investigation by Waterval detectives. He made his initial appearance before the town's magistrate's court on Tuesday, where proceedings were postponed to May 27 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Pastor allegedly raped girl (14) in church while her parents were outside

The Evaton pastor accused of raping a 14-year-old girl allegedly started molesting her while he and her family were coming from a religious trip.
News
2 months ago

'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in ...
News
3 days ago

Relief as man gets 8 life terms for rape he committed 14 years ago

“I think you are disgusting and you have no f****ng courage.” With those words, Celiwe Kawa closed the chapter on the man who repeatedly raped her ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally