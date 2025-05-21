"The framework for fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities will strengthen fiscal risk governance. These guidelines and frameworks will be published in the next few weeks."
He said the private sector participation unit of the department of transport and Transnet was making progress in engaging the market on private sector participation (PSP) projects.
"The PSPs will resolve and improve some of the critical logistic bottlenecks in the rail and port networks. In March, a request for inflation was issued for the ore, chrome, and manganese lines. In April, a request for qualification was issued for the establishment of an independent rolling stock leasing company."
Briefing journalists ahead of the tabling of the budget, deputy minister David Masondo said 97 operators have applied to get involved in rail infrastructure operation.
The department of transport has released a request for information on port infrastructure and later this year, this should move to requests for proposals through the public-private partnership unit in the transport department, he added. – TimesLive
'Private sector has a vital role to play in investment'
Image: Nic Bothma
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana stressed that while economic development spending of R289.8bn remained in his budget since the February tabling, the private sector had a vital role to play in catalytic investment.
Godongwana tabled a budget on Wednesday for a historic third time in a calendar year.
Godongwana said regulations for public-private partnerships (PPP) gazetted last year were on track to take effect next month.
"These will reduce the procedural complexity of undertaking PPPs, increasing the deal flow and allowing the government to leverage its limited resources to fast-track infrastructure provision. The National Treasury has developed enabling guidelines and frameworks to support the new regulations."
The minister said the unsolicited proposals framework would create clear rules for managing proposals from the private sector. Today, R52.9bn in additional funding has been unlocked through the Budget Facility for Infrastructure.
"The framework for fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities will strengthen fiscal risk governance. These guidelines and frameworks will be published in the next few weeks."
He said the private sector participation unit of the department of transport and Transnet was making progress in engaging the market on private sector participation (PSP) projects.
"The PSPs will resolve and improve some of the critical logistic bottlenecks in the rail and port networks. In March, a request for inflation was issued for the ore, chrome, and manganese lines. In April, a request for qualification was issued for the establishment of an independent rolling stock leasing company."
Briefing journalists ahead of the tabling of the budget, deputy minister David Masondo said 97 operators have applied to get involved in rail infrastructure operation.
The department of transport has released a request for information on port infrastructure and later this year, this should move to requests for proposals through the public-private partnership unit in the transport department, he added. – TimesLive
IN FULL | Godongwana's revised budget speech
Fuel levy goes up for the first in three years
Sars allocated R4bn to boost its capacity to collect tax revenue
Govt sets aside R20bn to save jobs in public health sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos