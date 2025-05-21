News

Police offer R150,000 for the arrest of lawyer's killers

Nkosi was shot as she was driving out of her workplace

21 May 2025 - 16:57
Zanele Precious Nkosi
Zanele Precious Nkosi
Image: Supplied

North West police are offering R150,000 for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of attorney Zanele Precious Nkosi two years ago.

Nkosi was murdered in front of her workplace in Rustenburg and her killers are still at large. She was 41-years at the time.

"The victim was leaving her workplace in her vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, when the incident occurred. She sustained numerous gunshot wounds on her upper body and head," said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

The victim was leaving her workplace in her vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, when the incident occurred. She sustained numerous gunshot wounds on her upper body and head.
Col Adéle Myburgh

The motive for Nkosi's murder is not yet known. She was the chairperson of Black Lawyers Association.

She specialised in civil litigation in both lower and high courts, mainly in municipal law, and had vast experience in criminal litigation.

Following her murder, president of the Law Society of South Africa, Eunice Masipa, said: "We have noted the cowardly act that has robbed Nkosi’s family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to making South Africa a better place for all that is a just and equitable country."

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Patrick Murunwa on : 082 772 5991 or the SAPS Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS App from a smartphone.

SowetanLIVE

Murder charges added to suspects in journo's case

The state has added murder charges to the suspects in the case of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
News
2 days ago

Three more suspects arrested for the kidnap of journalist and partner

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance and killing of Mpumalanga journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa ...
News
1 week ago

Police searching for two more suspects in murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner Zodwa Mdhluli

Two suspects, Samuel Mogongwe, 41, and Michael Sikhosana, 40, made a brief appearance in the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on Friday on kidnapping ...
News
1 week ago

Minister condemns 'barbaric' murder of journalist and his partner

“We condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence.”This was the reaction of deputy minister in the presidency, Kenny Morolong, after ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hostel land sale anger costs two lives
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives