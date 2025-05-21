The motive for Nkosi's murder is not yet known. She was the chairperson of Black Lawyers Association.
Police offer R150,000 for the arrest of lawyer's killers
Nkosi was shot as she was driving out of her workplace
Image: Supplied
North West police are offering R150,000 for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of attorney Zanele Precious Nkosi two years ago.
Nkosi was murdered in front of her workplace in Rustenburg and her killers are still at large. She was 41-years at the time.
"The victim was leaving her workplace in her vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, when the incident occurred. She sustained numerous gunshot wounds on her upper body and head," said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.
