KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 21 May 2025 - 10:50
A motorist died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday. He crashed into a tree and was found slumped at the wheel.
Image: RUSA

A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the company received a call from a member of the public reporting a shooting on Jabu Ngcobo Road just before 7am.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a bullet-riddled white VW polo had crashed into a tree.

“The driver was slumped in his seat. He was shot multiple times and died before the arrival of first responders and paramedics.”

The shooters fled in an Isuzu bakkie.

Balram said the victim's identity was established and he is believed to have links to the taxi industry.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

