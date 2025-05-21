A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the company received a call from a member of the public reporting a shooting on Jabu Ngcobo Road just before 7am.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a bullet-riddled white VW polo had crashed into a tree.
“The driver was slumped in his seat. He was shot multiple times and died before the arrival of first responders and paramedics.”
The shooters fled in an Isuzu bakkie.
Balram said the victim's identity was established and he is believed to have links to the taxi industry.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting
Image: RUSA
A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the company received a call from a member of the public reporting a shooting on Jabu Ngcobo Road just before 7am.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a bullet-riddled white VW polo had crashed into a tree.
“The driver was slumped in his seat. He was shot multiple times and died before the arrival of first responders and paramedics.”
The shooters fled in an Isuzu bakkie.
Balram said the victim's identity was established and he is believed to have links to the taxi industry.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
KZN premier condemns Umlazi mass shooting, urges swift action
Cops find 10 AK-47's, nine pistols after Meyerton shooting
Murder charges added to suspects in journo's case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos