Joburg in 17-year legal battle to regain hostel land
Metro ‘refusing’ to compensate the owners
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
For 17 years, the City of Johannesburg has been quietly fighting to wrestle the ownership of the land on which Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto is built from a private company.
But 17 years since the city launched its first court application to take full ownership of the land, the courts have ruled in favour of the company, Ivory Tusk Consortium.
Sowetan has been made aware of three court battles that the city has lost in the matter between 2008 and 2023.
This despite Joburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso claiming that the city became aware of the land issue in September 2024, which led to the housing project at the hostel stalling.
On Monday, hostel residents took to the streets to voice their frustration after news about the company's plans to develop a business precinct in the area. They are also unhappy with the unfinished housing project and lack of service delivery.
The violent protest claimed the lives of two people and left one injured. Two trucks were looted.
Mabaso on Tuesday reiterated that the sale of the land was illegal.
However, court papers Sowetan has seen show that there was a land replacement agreement entered into by the city and Ivory Tusk Consortium on September 6 1990.
Part of the agreement was that the city would transfer pieces of land in different parts of Pimville and another in Klipstruit, also in Soweto, to the company in return to gain full ownership of the land where the hostel is built.
According to Setaka, Diepkloof Hostel was owned by Ivory Tusk before the land replacement agreement.
"COJ approached Ivory Tusk to transfer the hostel to them under the guise that they cannot renovate privately owned land.
"Ivory Tusk obliged and transferred the residential portion of the hostel to the city and kept the vacant land next to the hostel, hence the other portion is still owned by Ivory Tusk.
"We contacted the mayor's office, speaker's 0ffice, including the MMC of housing and further wrote to the city’s lawyers before the protests took place and we were ignored," said Setaka.
