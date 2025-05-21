Godongwana's third budget trims spending on social services and education

He said that as soon as the division of revenue bill is passed by both houses of parliament, the money goes to the provinces. On whether there would be a fallout due to the scaled-back expenditure figures, the minister acknowledged that some state priorities could come under pressure.
In the latest budget overview, Godongwana said spending adjustments were limited to a few departments, and the social wage remained at 61% of consolidated non-interest spending over the 2025 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).
“Total consolidated spending is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4%, from R2.4 trillion in 2024/25 to R2.81 trillion in 2027/28. Economic development is the fastest-growing function over the MTEF period, with an average growth rate of 8.2%.”
The overview said total functional allocations amounted to R6.69 trillion over the MTEF, with proposed additional spending to be reduced from R232.6bn to R180.1bn over the MTEF to align it with revenue proposals while protecting front-line services.
The total social services spending programme went from R1.52 trillion in the February budget to R1.50 trillion in the version tabled on Wednesday. Importantly, these are rand and cents expenditure estimates where inflation is not taken into account.
Expenditure targeted towards learning and culture went from R508.7bn in February to R505.6bn.
Basic education bore the brunt of cuts in the category, going from R332.3bn in February to R329.2bn. Spending on the remaining items under learning and culture stayed the same, in terms of rand and cents.
In health, expenditure went from R298.9bn to R296.1bn, with district health services going from R131.1bn to R130.9bn, central hospital services going from R58.3bn to R57.8bn, provincial hospital services going from R49bn to R48.5bn, and other health services going from R47.5bn to R47.1bn. Only facilities and management maintenance in this category stayed at R11.9bn.
In the community development category, expenditure decreased from R286.6bn in the February budget to R280.4bn. While the municipal equitable share stayed the same at R106.1bn and human settlement water and electrification stayed at R58bn, public transport declined from R67.7bn to R63.8bn, and “other human settlements municipal infrastructure” was reduced from R54.8bn to R52.6bn.
Social development spending goes down from R427bn to R420.1bn. This sees old-age grant spending go from R118.8bn to R117.4bn, while child support grant spending goes from R93.5bn to R90.4bn.
Social security funds and provincial social development spending remain unchanged at R99.5bn and R23.3bn. Spending on “other grants” goes from R77.1bn to R77bn. The total public services expenditure goes from R78.7bn to R80.7bn.
These reductions essentially mean that the minister is reversing the provisions that he announced in the March budget.
Public administration and fiscal affairs are the sole beneficiaries of this bump in expenditure, with expenditure to increase from R51.7bn to R53.7bn.
Peace and security go from R267.6bn to R263.2bn, with defence and state security going from R60.8bn to R59.7bn. Law courts and prisons go from R58.1bn to R57.2bn, while expenditure on home affairs goes from R15.4bn to R12.9bn.
Spending on the economic development front remains at R289.8bn, with spending on economic regulation, infrastructure, industrialisation, exports, agriculture, job creation and innovation all staying the same.
Debt service costs rise from R424.2bn in the February budget to R426.3bn, while the contingency reserve goes from R8bn to R5bn. — TimesLIVE
Godongwana's third budget trims spending on social services and education
Image: Nic Bothma
Consolidated government expenditure in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget has gone down from R2.60 trillion to R2.58 trillion, with social services largely carrying the short end of the stick in spending reprioritisation.
Godongwana tabled a budget on Wednesday for a historic third time in a calendar year. This was due to the last-minute postponement of the first budget in February due to a proposal for two VAT hikes, and a legal challenge to the budget tabled in March.
In a joint sitting of parliament, the minister said the past two months provided “valuable lessons” that would inform how the National Treasury manages the budget process in future.
An inflationary increase in fuel and diesel is proposed in the latest budget overview to partially cover gaps left by the absence of a VAT hike.
“The reality, however, is that this decision to do away with the VAT increase, without a viable alternative source of revenue, significantly reduced our ability to fund additional government programmes and projects to the extent we had deemed necessary,” Godongwana said.
Nevertheless, he said, the budget supports sustainable finances, the social wage and investment in economic growth. “This is not an austerity budget,” the minister insisted, adding that non-interest expenditure increased by an average of 5.4% over three years, at 0.8%.
Briefing journalists ahead of the tabling of the budget, Godongwana said fiscal consolidation was a difficult exercise which required the National Treasury to get political support for its revised spending plans, which now needed to accommodate the absence of a VAT hike.
“When you do fiscal consolidation, you are doing it in conditions not of your own choosing. Even looking at your own party ... it’s contested to do this thing because it is a painful exercise. That’s why you need political buy-in.”
He said that as soon as the division of revenue bill is passed by both houses of parliament, the money goes to the provinces. On whether there would be a fallout due to the scaled-back expenditure figures, the minister acknowledged that some state priorities could come under pressure.
In the latest budget overview, Godongwana said spending adjustments were limited to a few departments, and the social wage remained at 61% of consolidated non-interest spending over the 2025 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).
“Total consolidated spending is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4%, from R2.4 trillion in 2024/25 to R2.81 trillion in 2027/28. Economic development is the fastest-growing function over the MTEF period, with an average growth rate of 8.2%.”
The overview said total functional allocations amounted to R6.69 trillion over the MTEF, with proposed additional spending to be reduced from R232.6bn to R180.1bn over the MTEF to align it with revenue proposals while protecting front-line services.
The total social services spending programme went from R1.52 trillion in the February budget to R1.50 trillion in the version tabled on Wednesday. Importantly, these are rand and cents expenditure estimates where inflation is not taken into account.
Expenditure targeted towards learning and culture went from R508.7bn in February to R505.6bn.
Basic education bore the brunt of cuts in the category, going from R332.3bn in February to R329.2bn. Spending on the remaining items under learning and culture stayed the same, in terms of rand and cents.
In health, expenditure went from R298.9bn to R296.1bn, with district health services going from R131.1bn to R130.9bn, central hospital services going from R58.3bn to R57.8bn, provincial hospital services going from R49bn to R48.5bn, and other health services going from R47.5bn to R47.1bn. Only facilities and management maintenance in this category stayed at R11.9bn.
In the community development category, expenditure decreased from R286.6bn in the February budget to R280.4bn. While the municipal equitable share stayed the same at R106.1bn and human settlement water and electrification stayed at R58bn, public transport declined from R67.7bn to R63.8bn, and “other human settlements municipal infrastructure” was reduced from R54.8bn to R52.6bn.
Social development spending goes down from R427bn to R420.1bn. This sees old-age grant spending go from R118.8bn to R117.4bn, while child support grant spending goes from R93.5bn to R90.4bn.
Social security funds and provincial social development spending remain unchanged at R99.5bn and R23.3bn. Spending on “other grants” goes from R77.1bn to R77bn. The total public services expenditure goes from R78.7bn to R80.7bn.
These reductions essentially mean that the minister is reversing the provisions that he announced in the March budget.
Public administration and fiscal affairs are the sole beneficiaries of this bump in expenditure, with expenditure to increase from R51.7bn to R53.7bn.
Peace and security go from R267.6bn to R263.2bn, with defence and state security going from R60.8bn to R59.7bn. Law courts and prisons go from R58.1bn to R57.2bn, while expenditure on home affairs goes from R15.4bn to R12.9bn.
Spending on the economic development front remains at R289.8bn, with spending on economic regulation, infrastructure, industrialisation, exports, agriculture, job creation and innovation all staying the same.
Debt service costs rise from R424.2bn in the February budget to R426.3bn, while the contingency reserve goes from R8bn to R5bn. — TimesLIVE
Godongwana still has his real GDP growth projection on the upside despite poor economy
Sars allocated R4bn to boost its capacity to collect tax revenue
Fuel levy goes up for the first in three years
Govt sets aside R20bn to save jobs in public health sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos