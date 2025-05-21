On Monday, residents took their frustrations to the streets.
Council that owes Eskom R60m tells Devon residents: you'll get electricity after three years
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Imagine spending R500 on gas weekly, R300 for food each day or R30,000 on solar panels because the RDP house you have lived in for the past five years was never electrified?
This is the reality of over 3,000 families living in Devon, in the Lesedi local municipality on the Vaal, face since moving into their Extension 4 and 5 RDP homes in 2020.
According to the municipality, the lack of electricity in the new settlements is due to the lack of bulk infrastructure electrification in the area, an issue it says could take another three years, if not more, to resolve.
On Monday, residents took their frustrations to the streets.
Tsakane Maungele said they were tired of living in the dark and being given empty promises.
"Those who can afford it install solar panels, which is an expensive option for many of us. For the solar panels to be able to supply power to the fridge, you must at least pay R25,000 to R30,000 for equipment and installation," Maungele said. "We are not working; how and where do we get such money to install the solar system?
"Those of us who can't afford solar have to rely on charging our lights. You have to ask someone with power supply to charge your devices, including cellphones. But people get tired because we are constantly knocking on their doors. Life in Devon is hard, actually let me say this, life in Devon is expensive."
Maungele said she and other families in similar circumstances buy food every day to feed their families. "I don't have a fridge, and that means I can't buy anything in bulk as I don't have the means to store it."
Another resident, Mduduzi Makhanya, who also does not have a fridge, said he spends R300 on food every day for his family of five.
Municipality spokesperson Katlehou Seaga said
a 20 MVA substation and a 22km overhead line need to be build to ensure the availability of electricity for the houses. He said they are responsible for covering the cost for the Eskom upgrade, which is estimated to be R145m.
"The process of the upgrade commenced in 2020," said Seaga.
Seaga also said the electrification delay was due to owing Eskom over R60m from 2020.
"The delay was caused by Eskom stopping all projects to Lesedi due to an outstanding debt now. There was an intervention that occurred during the period during which Eskom is finalising the design review reports of the municipality.
“The projects are in their final stage of approval by Eskom. However, due to the budget required for both projects compared to our national allocation from DMRE (department of mineral resources and energy), it would take approximately two to three years to complete the bulk projects. Thereafter, electrification can commence," said Seage.
He said 80% occupation is required before funding for electrification can be approved. "However, if there is a challenge in respect of bulk infrastructure, that would mean Eskom must first finish the bulk upgrade before the municipality can give an implementation plan on electrification," said Seaga.
