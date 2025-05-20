Lengthy jail term for man who killed uncle over school lunch polony

A 21-year-old man who murdered his uncle after he reprimanded him for eating polony that was meant for school lunch boxes has been handed an 18-year sentence.
A 21-year-old man who murdered his uncle after he reprimanded him for eating polony that was meant for school lunch boxes has been handed an 18-year sentence.
According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West, Sivenathi Gunya, the incident occurred in February 2020 after an argument between Thato Darlington Lekaowa of Manokwane village in Taung and his 46-year-old maternal uncle, Jonas Othusitse Lekaowa.
Gunya said the two were at Jonas’ house at the time.
“An argument ensued after Thato was reprimanded by his aunt and uncle for consuming food, specifically polony, meant for school lunch boxes.
“This led to a violent confrontation, during which Thato stabbed his uncle in the back with a knife. Jonas was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”
Gunya said Thato fled the scene after the incident but was arrested later.
“While initially granted bail, he later absconded, leading to the forfeiture of his bail to the state. He was subsequently remanded in custody, during which he persistently delayed the trial process.”
Despite pleading not guilty, Lekaowa was found guilty of murder based on compelling evidence presented by the prosecution, said Gunya.
Arguing in aggravation of sentence at the Taung regional court, prosecutor Rebaona Mokgopa said Lekaowa had demonstrated a clear disregard for life and showed no remorse for his actions.
Director of public prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentence, saying it reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crimes accountable.
“It sends a clear message that our courts will not tolerate senseless acts of violence, especially within families, and that justice will be served without fear or favour,” she said.
