In a step towards improving waste collection services in the City of Ekurhuleni, five new rear-end waste compactor trucks and four bakkies were handed over at a ceremony in Kempton Park on Monday.
The formal handover was led by road and transport planning MMC Andile Mngwevu who transferred the vehicles to environmental resources and waste management MMC Leshaka Manamela.
Springs and Alberton were the first to benefit from the rollout, with three of the trucks stationed at the Springs depot and two in Alberton.
According to Manamela, the allocation was “based on the recapitalisation programme guided by the age of the fleet and operational requirements in the respective areas”.
Manamela told TimesLIVE “residents in these areas can expect to see the new trucks operating daily, sticking to the waste collection calendar”.
“The trucks will assist with the reduction of downtime caused by breakdowns of the ageing fleet, thus improving efficiencies in waste management’s operations,” he added.
In addition to the trucks, two of the four newly acquired bakkies will support landfill site monitoring.
Ekurhuleni deploys new waste trucks and bakkies to boost services in Springs and Alberton
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Manamela said “the bakkies are mainly to strengthen and improve the supervision and management of the city’s five landfill sites to ensure compliance with waste disposal regulations”.
Mngwevu told TimesLIVE “the next batch of five more compactor trucks are expected before the end of the financial year — June.
According to Manamela, the city has 107 compactor trucks in its fleet, but 26 of them are set to be written off due to being beyond repair and no longer cost-effective to maintain. This will leave the city with 81 functioning trucks, a number expected to rise to 86 with the delivery of the five additional trucks expected.
