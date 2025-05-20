News

Divers recover body of 22-year-old man off KZN south coast

20 May 2025 - 10:09
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
NSRI divers together with other responders recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who went missing in Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Image: NSRI

A body believed to be that of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the surf at Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was recovered by police divers on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday said its Shelly Beach crew was activated at around 1.30pm on Monday after eyewitness reports of a body floating in the surf zone offshore at Southbroom's Main Beach.

“A search by police divers for the missing Durban man, assisted by police K9 search and rescue, NSRI Shelly Beach and NSRI Port Edward was ongoing since Thursday last week,” it said.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the Shelly Beach rescue craft Spirit of Dawn, accompanied by police divers, was launched. 

“On arrival at the scene, the body of an adult man was located and recovered from the water by police divers and brought onboard the NSRI rescue craft,” he said.

The body was taken into the care of forensic pathology and police, said Lambinon.

“The family of the 22-year-old man were attended to at the NSRI rescue base by police and forensics authorities. Formal identification of the man is being arranged with the family, in accordance with formal protocols.

“An inquest docket has been opened by police.”

