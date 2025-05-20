Gauteng police discovered 10 AK-47s and nine pistols at the Meyerton taxi rank this morning when they responded to a shooting where one person was shot and injured.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police rushed to the scene after getting reports that employees from two security companies were shooting at each other.
“While police were combing the scene at the rank, they recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and nine 9mm pistols. The motive of the shooting and the ownership of the firearms are subject to investigations. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.
“The reports that one scholar was shot are not true since the police went to the school and verified that no scholar was injured during the shooting. Police investigations continue and the public is urged to report any criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp.”
Cops find 10 AK-47's, nine pistols after Meyerton shooting
Image: 123RF
