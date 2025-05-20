News

Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts

Supply disruptions at Johannesburg, West Rand hospitals and clinics

20 May 2025 - 17:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Chris Hani Hospital was most affected in its accident and emergency areas. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

A number of public health facilities in Johannesburg and the West Rand experienced water supply disruptions on Tuesday after a major pipe burst on Rand Water’s F39 pipeline near Soweto on Monday.

“It is not yet known how long the problem will persist but technical teams from water utilities are working around the clock with emergency repairs,” the Gauteng health department said.

In the Johannesburg health district, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Discoverers Community Health Centre were most affected in their accident and emergency areas.

Braamfischer Clinic, Princess Clinic and Hillbrow Community Health Centre were affected and were using internal water backup systems.

In the West Rand district, clinics in Mogale City, including Fanyana Nhlapo, Eric Ndeleni, Tarlton and Maaki Legwete, have no water, with backup water tankers also empty.

“In Rand West City, Mohlakeng Clinic faces a total outage, while Ya Rona, Kocksoord and PJ Maree clinics are relying on low-pressure JoJo tanks.”

Leratong Regional Hospital and Dr Yusuf Dadoo District Hospital were also affected.

“While still accessing backup water systems, some taps are running dry. Both hospitals are working with municipalities to ensure delivery of additional water.”

The department said it had activated contingency measures to ensure that private water tankers can be dispatched to the affected facilities as quickly as possible.

“We are also engaging with local authorities so that they can prioritise health facilities and help with dispatching water tankers.”

Rand Water said after efforts to stabilise pressure and begin repairs, it anticipated that full pumping operations will resume later on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

