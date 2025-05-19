Seven girls between the ages of 13 and 15 have been arrested for assault.
They are due to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed.
They were nabbed after the bullying of a 14-year-old girl was captured on video footage and shared on social media.
The girls were released into the care of their parents, according to the Child Justice Act, after their arrest.
This is a developing story
Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video
