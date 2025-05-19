News

Schooling in Cosmo City affected by water throttling

19 May 2025 - 11:49
Koena Mashale Journalist
According to Joburg Water, Cosmo City and Diepkloof Extension will face a full 24-hour throttling period. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Pupils from seven schools in Cosmo City had to be sent home this morning as there is no water in the area.

According to Joburg Water, Cosmo City and Diepkloof Extension will face a full 24-hour throttling period.

The water entity said it was forced to implement throttling to manage rising consumption and preserve reservoir levels.

Affected communities include Ivory Park and Kaalfontein in Region A, where throttling will occur daily from 6am to 6pm, starting May 18.

Reservoir inlets and outlets will be fully closed and the water entity said water may take 1-3 hours to recharge after reopening. 

Joburg Water said it will use this time to complete critical maintenance and repairs.

