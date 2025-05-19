News

Rain, cold and strong winds set to hit parts of SA this week

Weather service says front could result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure

19 May 2025 - 06:40
Jeanette Chabalala
South Africans are in for a chilly and wet week ahead as two successive cold fronts are forecast to sweep across the country from Monday to Friday, accompanied by rain and strong winds, which may cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.

A cold front will make landfall today over the south-western parts of the country, resulting in wet, cold and windy conditions over the western parts of the Western Cape.

“While this system will not be intense, it serves as a precursor to the more significant weather system that will follow the next day,” the weather service said.

On Tuesday, the cold front will spread to the east, affecting the Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

“This continued impact of the weather conditions will be due to a well-developed cold front, resulting in isolated to scattered showers and rain. Rainfall accumulations are expected to range between 15 to 25mm, with a possibility of reaching 30 to 50mm in mountainous areas.”

The weather service added that the persistent and continuous rainy conditions may lead to localised floods, particularly in low-lying regions and areas with poor drainage.

“Strong and gusty westerly to northwesterly winds, with wind speeds averaging between 55km/h and 65km/h, are expected across the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape, more especially over the interior.

“Possible impacts might result in outdoor activities being disrupted with a high likelihood of localised damage to infrastructure, uprooted trees, increased travelling time on the roads, problems for high-sided vehicles, especially along the national routes through the provinces, as well as disruptions to power lines,” it said.

