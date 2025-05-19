A pilot and passenger on board a Rans-S10 Sakota aircraft were killed at the Middelburg Airfield in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The aircraft took off from the airfield before crashing moments later, still within the boundary of the airfield at about 4pm.
“The pilot and passenger were declared dead by emergency services. The aircraft was destroyed by the post-impact fire,” the accident and incident investigations division of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said on Monday.
The site was secured on Sunday evening and guarded by police.
The accident and investigations division was on site on Monday morning to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report that will be published on the Sacaa website within 30 days.
TimesLIVE
Pilot, passenger killed in Middelburg Airfield crash
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
A pilot and passenger on board a Rans-S10 Sakota aircraft were killed at the Middelburg Airfield in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The aircraft took off from the airfield before crashing moments later, still within the boundary of the airfield at about 4pm.
“The pilot and passenger were declared dead by emergency services. The aircraft was destroyed by the post-impact fire,” the accident and incident investigations division of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said on Monday.
The site was secured on Sunday evening and guarded by police.
The accident and investigations division was on site on Monday morning to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report that will be published on the Sacaa website within 30 days.
TimesLIVE
SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission
How Covid rerouted aspiring pilot to drones
Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues to determine cause
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos