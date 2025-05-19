News

Pilot, passenger killed in Middelburg Airfield crash

By Ernest Mabuza - 19 May 2025 - 15:36
The pilot and passenger on board were declared dead by emergency services on arrival. The aircraft was destroyed by the post-impact fire. Stock photo.
A pilot and passenger on board a Rans-S10 Sakota aircraft were killed at the Middelburg Airfield in Mpumalanga on Sunday.  

The aircraft took off from the airfield before crashing moments later, still within the boundary of the airfield at about 4pm.

“The pilot and passenger were declared dead by emergency services. The aircraft was destroyed by the post-impact fire,” the accident and incident investigations division of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said on Monday.

The site was secured on Sunday evening and guarded by police.

The accident and investigations division was on site on Monday morning to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report that will be published on the Sacaa website within 30 days.

