Ndlovu's brother said they as the family had long made peace with that their brother is no more and those remains that were of him and Mdhluli.
“It looks like that [that it is Aserie and Zodwa] because they also got their clothes there. The suspects are the ones who showed the police, so we do believe it is them, we are just waiting for DNA to confirm, but the suspects did confirm [that it is them],” he said.
Mdhluli's relative, Linah Nkosi, said they are just waiting for the confirmation of the DNA so that they can get closure and move on. She said they were worried that the DNA results were taking too long.
“A lot is happening in our hearts, in our minds. We are not at ease at all,” she said.
Deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong – who was in court to support the families – expressed the presidency's commitment to supporting the families throughout the trial.
“We are here to join hands with the families and we are going to do that throughout the trial. We are going to engage the minister of police about the DNA results. We are perturbed that the process is delayed; it does not help the family bring finality to this matter. So, we hope that the discussions with the minister of police will yield good results,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Murder charges added to suspects in journo's case
Image: Thulani Mbele
The state has added murder charges to the suspects in the case of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
Samuel Mogongwe, Lucky Michael Sikhosana, Sello Uoane and Thato Madisha, who kept their heads down and shielded their faces from the media cameras, are facing charges of kidnapping, house robbery and two counts of murder each.
“It is alleged that on or about the February 18 2025 at or near KwaMhlanga in the Thembisile Hani sub district, it is alleged that all four of you unlawfully and intentionally killed Aserie Ndlovu by shooting him with firearms,” magistrate Andre du Preez said as he read the charge sheet.
Uoane and Madisha said they would not be applying for bail at Kwa Mhlanga magistrate's court where they appeared this morning.
Uoane told the court that he is on parole for two sentences of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder. He said he was sentenced to eight years in prison for each crime in 2017, with the sentences running concurrently. He told the court that his parole is due to end next year in May.
The case was postponed to May 27 for Mogongwe and Sikhosana to apply for bail and also for further investigations.
Speaking to journalists outside the court, the families of the couple said they have accepted that the remains found in the veld are those of their relatives, though DNA has yet to confirm that.
Ndlovu's brother said they as the family had long made peace with that their brother is no more and those remains that were of him and Mdhluli.
“It looks like that [that it is Aserie and Zodwa] because they also got their clothes there. The suspects are the ones who showed the police, so we do believe it is them, we are just waiting for DNA to confirm, but the suspects did confirm [that it is them],” he said.
Mdhluli's relative, Linah Nkosi, said they are just waiting for the confirmation of the DNA so that they can get closure and move on. She said they were worried that the DNA results were taking too long.
“A lot is happening in our hearts, in our minds. We are not at ease at all,” she said.
Deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong – who was in court to support the families – expressed the presidency's commitment to supporting the families throughout the trial.
“We are here to join hands with the families and we are going to do that throughout the trial. We are going to engage the minister of police about the DNA results. We are perturbed that the process is delayed; it does not help the family bring finality to this matter. So, we hope that the discussions with the minister of police will yield good results,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Three more suspects arrested for the kidnap of journalist and partner
Police searching for two more suspects in murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner Zodwa Mdhluli
Minister condemns 'barbaric' murder of journalist and his partner
Suspect in missing journo case led police astray
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos