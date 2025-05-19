Green tea, rooibos contain same amount of antioxidants as vitamin C tablet – study

A study from the University of Pretoria (UP) has found that the antioxidant content of certain types of tea is similar to that found in recommended portions of fruit and vegetables.
Conducted by Prof Zeno Apostolides from UP’s department of biochemistry, the research measured the amount of antioxidants in fruit, vegetables and tea against the amount found in a standard 200mg vitamin C tablet.
The research was conducted on 15 types of non-herbal teas and 10 types of herbal teas that are found in supermarkets, as well as a variety of fruit and vegetables. It found that half a cup of black tea, oolong tea or green tea contained the same amount of antioxidants with radical scavenging capabilities (RSC) as that of a 200mg vitamin C tablet.
"RSC refers to a substance’s ability to neutralise harmful free radicals – unstable molecules that can cause cell damage. Antioxidants are compounds that counteract free radicals, preventing and slowing down the cell damage and cell death caused by them. Furthermore, one cup of black, oolong or green tea contains the same amount of RSC as four servings of fruit or12 servings of vegetables," the findings read.
However, Apostolides warns that people should still consume fruit and vegetables and not rely on tea.
"This does not mean that you can ditch your healthy eating habits. While tea made from the Camellia sinensis plant has considerable health benefits, tea should not be used as a substitute for fruit and vegetables under any circumstances, and should simply be used to supplement your diet," he cautioned.
Apostolides explained that the importance of antioxidants is to combat the negative effects of free radicals that cause cell damage.
“Free radicals are highly reactive, unstable molecules that are produced as a by-product of the body’s natural metabolism processes. They only live for a fraction of a second, but during their short life span, they can damage the DNA inside your body’s cells," he explained.
While Oolong tea and green tea contain rich antioxidants, SA's beloved rooibos tea follows closely behind.
"The results of the study also showed that tea made from the Camellia sinensis plant contained a significantly larger amount of RSC than the amount found in herbal teas,” Apostolides said.
“Rooibos tea, however, is still a close second, with one-and-a-half cups containing as much RSC as that of a standard vitamin C tablet.” – SowetanLIVE
Green tea, rooibos contain same amount of antioxidants as vitamin C tablet – study
Image: 123rf/Liv Friis-Larsen
