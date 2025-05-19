News

Four Joburg children perish in house fire

19 May 2025 - 14:49
Four children died in a house fire in Mayfair.
Image: Supplied

Four children aged two years and younger have died in a fire at a house in Mayfair, west of the Johannesburg CBD.

The city's emergency response team said they responded to the incident at about 11am on Monday .

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: "On arrival, firefighters found the house alight and started conducting firefighting operations. While conducting search and rescue operation, four bodies of young kids were recovered.

"Unfortunately, they were confirmed dead at the scene. It appears they might have suffered smoke inhalation."

Robert Mulaudzi , Joburg  EMS spokesperson

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is believed to be a heating device.

"Our fire investigation team is on site to conduct preliminary investigations."

He urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely cold temperatures in Gauteng and other provinces from Wednesday

SowetanLIVE

