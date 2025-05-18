The Hawks have arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Cape Town resident who disappeared while shopping for a car.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said members of the directorate and the Western Cape anti-kidnapping unit and hostage negotiation team swooped on the suspects — aged between 29 and 42 — on Saturday during an “intelligence-led operation”.
The suspects face kidnapping, extortion and murder charges. “Their arrests come after a victim was allegedly kidnapped in Kraaifontein on May 16,” said Vukubi.
“The victim was last seen by a friend who reported that the victim went to Bellville to view a vehicle he intended to purchase and never came back. Instead, another friend of the victim received a call from the victim reporting that he had been kidnapped and assaulted.
“Simultaneously, a ransom of R100,000 for the victim’s release was demanded by the suspects. Further phone calls were made by the suspects and the ransom was reduced to R10,000.”
Vukubi said the suspects then provided details of a bank account to deposit the ransom.
“It was alleged that an amount of R5000 was deposited in that bank account and the suspects continued to demand the balance.”
Vukubi said the multidisciplinary team followed leads on Saturday which led them to Philippi and Kleinvlei and the arrests of the suspects. “A further probe led the team to an open field on the dunes between Monwabisi beach and Macassar, where one of the suspects pointed out a shallow grave where the victim was killed and buried.”
The suspects are set to appear in the Kuilsriver magistrate's court on Monday.
Hawks nab four for kidnapping and murder of Cape Town car buyer
Image: SAPS
