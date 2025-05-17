The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.
The rape allegations which emerged last year led to several protests across the country under the #JusticeForCwecwe movement.
NPA spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga said on Saturday: “The prosecutors assessed the contents and concluded that there was insufficient evidence upon which a successful prosecution could be instituted as no conclusive evidence of rape or sexual assault could be found after an interview and examination conducted on the minor girl.”
'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.
The rape allegations which emerged last year led to several protests across the country under the #JusticeForCwecwe movement.
NPA spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga said on Saturday: “The prosecutors assessed the contents and concluded that there was insufficient evidence upon which a successful prosecution could be instituted as no conclusive evidence of rape or sexual assault could be found after an interview and examination conducted on the minor girl.”
The girl — referred to by the media as *Cwecwe as she cannot be identified — was allegedly raped in October 2024 at the Bergview College school grounds in Matatiele.
The incident allegedly took place when Cwecwe was waiting for transport to pick her up from the private school.
The alleged attack ignited national outrage, particularly after the victim’s mother gave a heartbreaking interview in a podcast in which she revealed her anger at the school’s handling of the case.
* Not her real name
TimesLIVE
Cwecwe case 'must lead to change in police investigation of rape'
Emotionally scarred Cwecwe’s mom in midst of spiritual combat
State prosecutor says no to prosecuting Cwecwe case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos