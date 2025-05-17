Eight people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday night.
Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.
“Police responded to reports of multiple murders and on arrival at the scene, eight people — six men and two women — whose ages range between 22 and 40 years, were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said.
Three people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
“Investigations into the possible motive for the killings are under way and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information which can assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number, 08600 10111.”
TimesLIVE
Eight killed in shooting in Umlazi
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
