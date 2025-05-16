Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says her department will ensure that no male child is left behind as boys continue to face educational, emotional and social challenges.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says her department will ensure that no male child is left behind as boys continue to face educational, emotional and social challenges.
This follows recent studies on South Africa’s systematic evaluation which showed that boys are constantly underperforming, have lower health knowledge and are more likely to drop out of school than girls.
“In our efforts to address the gender disparities, many of them rightly focus on the empowerment of girls. We have overlooked and left the boy child behind in our classrooms and more broadly in our communities and society,” Gwarube said.
During the commemoration of the International Day of the Boy Child at the Thaba Tshwane City Hall in Centurion, Gwarube emphasised that in pursuit of gender equity the boy child must not be overlooked.
She called for a balanced approach, one that uplifted both boys and girls, while reinforcing the department of basic education’s commitment to inclusive, supportive and nurturing school environments.
“Let us write a new story for the boy child. Let us provide him with space to cry without shame, to dream without limit and to rise without fear,” said Gwarube.
The reason boys were left behind, she said, was that society continued to cling to rigid notions of masculinity. From a young age boys were taught to suppress their emotions, man up and avoid expressing fear or sadness.
“A continent cannot rise if its sons and daughters are not growing together. A country cannot thrive if its classrooms are filled with disengaged, unsupported young men. And a community cannot flourish when its boys are burdened by silence, shame and societal neglect,” she said.
Deputy minister of basic education Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said that all children, regardless of gender, deserved attention, care and support tailored to their unique circumstances and challenges.
Gauteng education and sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Matome Chiloane dealt with the serious challenges boys faced in schools, including gangsterism, bullying and dropping out of school.
He said a targeted anti-bullying campaign was being developed and that several schools had already implemented an anonymous bullying reporting system for both pupils and teachers. These efforts formed part of a broader strategy to support pupils through a range of dedicated programmes.
The International Day of the Boy Child, celebrated on May 16 each year, is a significant event during Child Protection Month in the country.
The day highlights the significance of boys’ welfare and the difficulties they encounter while also honouring the positive contributions they make to their families and communities.
